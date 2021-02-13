Delhi to launch campaign for registration of construction workers with its welfare board

Delhi to launch campaign for registration of construction workers with its welfare boardPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 21:41 IST
The Delhi government will launch a month-long campaign from Monday for registration of construction workers with Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to enable them to avail benefits of its schemes.
The Welfare Board will organise special camps in nine districts to register the construction sector workers from February 15 to March 15, officials said.
Currently around 52,000 construction workers including masons, electricians and painters are registered with the Board. Also, there are nearly 66,000 workers who have been registered but are yet to be verified, said an official of the Labour department.
Labour inspectors have been deputed in each of the nine districts to boost registrations, he said.
A registration drive was launched in August last year but its outcome was not satisfactory due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
