Two bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel week after disaster

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-02-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 08:40 IST
Two bodies were recovered early on Sunday from the Tapovan tunnel after a seven-day rescue operation to reach around 30 people trapped in it after a flashflood-hit Joshimath area of Chamoli district. The bodies have recovered from the Tapovan tunnel where a massive search and rescue operation has been underway for a week, Chamoli District Magistrate, Swati S Bhadauria, said.

One of the bodies has been identified as that of a man from Narendra Nagar in Tehri district.

Rescue teams have been battling against odds to reach out to the trapped people at the site of the flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.

The district magistrate had said on Saturday that 38 bodies have been recovered so far from the flood-hit areas of Chamoli district while 166 are still missing after the disaster.PTI ALM Corr DVDVDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

