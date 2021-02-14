Left Menu

Three bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel, toll in Uttarakhand disaster climbs to 41

Three bodies were recovered on Sunday from the Tapovan tunnel following a seven-day operation to rescue around 30 people trapped in it after a flashflood-hit Joshimath area of Chamoli district, senior officials said.These are the first bodies to have been recovered from the tunnel where people were at work when the calamity occurred last Sunday.The recoveries take the toll in the disaster to 41.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-02-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 12:24 IST
Three bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel, toll in Uttarakhand disaster climbs to 41

Three bodies were recovered on Sunday from the Tapovan tunnel following a seven-day operation to rescue around 30 people trapped in it after a flashflood-hit Joshimath area of Chamoli district, senior officials said.

These are the first bodies to have been recovered from the tunnel where people were at work when the calamity occurred last Sunday.The recoveries take the toll in the disaster to 41. A massive search and rescue operation has been underway in the tunnel at Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site.

NDRF Commandant RK Tiwari said the three bodies recovered on Sunday were found in the Adit tunnel where muck clearing has been going on, Two of the bodies have been identified. One hails from Narendra Nagar in Tehri district and another from Kalsi in Dehradun district, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said.

She said a helicopter has been kept ready at the site to provide medical help to survivors, if any.

The NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project had suffered extensive damage in the flashflood which also demolished the Rishiganga hydel project.

Rescue teams continued widening a hole into the Silt Flushing Tunnel at the project site in Tapovan where around 30 people are believed to be trapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India accounts for 11 pc of global death in road accidents: World Bank report

With just 1 per cent of the worlds vehicles, India accounts for 11 per cent of the global death in road accidents, the highest in the world, according to a report by the World Bank.The country accounts for about 4.5 lakh road crashes per an...

Dhanush's 'Karnan' to have theatrical release on April 9

South star Dhanush on Sunday announced that his upcoming Tamil film Karnan will have a worldwide theatrical release on April 9.The film, reportedly billed as an action-drama, is helmed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame.Dhanush took...

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 3,770 crore, 9-km long Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and other railway projects in Tamil Nadu.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 3,770 crore, 9-km long Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and other railway projects in Tamil Nadu....

ONGC takes leaf out of Reliance's book, floats subsidiary to buy own gas

Taking a leaf out of Reliance Industries Ltds playbook, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC is forming a new subsidiary for gas business that could be used to bid and buy gas from the firms own fields.The board of ONGC at its m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021