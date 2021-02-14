MP: 3 forest guards attacked for stopping teak wood cutting

Three forest guards have beeninjured in an attack allegedly by some people involved inillegally cutting teak wood in Madhya Pradesh's Pannadistrict, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when thevictims, who were part of a patrolling team, stopped about adozen people from cutting teak wood at Kaua Seha beat inVishramganj forest area, forest ranger Ajay Vajpayee said.

The attackers allegedly hit the forest staffers withaxes and sticks, he said.

One of the injured personnel informed senior forestofficials about the attack at around 9 pm on Saturday, hesaid.

Later, senior officials reached the spot and took thethree injured guards to the district hospital in Panna wherethey are undergoing treatment, he said.

The police have launched a search for the attackers,the official added.

