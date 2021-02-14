Left Menu

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 16:49 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL29 UKD-2NDLD BODIES Eight bodies recovered from Tapovan, Raini hydel project sites; toll rises to 46 Dehradun/Tapovan: Eight bodies were recovered on Sunday from the flash flood-ravaged hydel project sites in Tapovan and Raini of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, taking the toll in the calamity to 46, even as search and rescue operations were intensified.

DEL18 UKD-DOG-WAITING One week after U'khand disaster: The mountains, the floods and a dog searching for its puppies Chamoli (Uttarakhand): It stands at a distance watching soundlessly as multiple teams work to reach those buried under mounds of debris and is sometimes heard breaking into howls of anguish -- a canine sentinel watching over the rescue mission in its search for its missing puppies. DES10 PB-CIVIC BODY-LD POLLING 37 pc polling till 12 noon for civic body elections in Punjab Chandigarh: Around 37 per cent polling was registered till 12 noon on Sunday for the civic body elections in Punjab, officials said.

DES17 UP-FARMER-SUICIDE Farmer hangs himself over inflated power bill in UP's Aligarh Aligarh (UP): A 50-year-old farmer here hanged himself after allegedly being slapped by Electricity Department officials and served an inflated power bill, according to the victim's family.

DES18 UP-SUHELDEV PM Modi to launch projects to mark birth anniversary of Maharaja Suheldev Lucknow: Come elections, political parties remember the legacy of Maharaja Suheldev, who is said to have killed Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in the early 11th century.

