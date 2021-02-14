New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL29 UKD-2NDLD BODIES Eight bodies recovered from Tapovan, Raini hydel project sites; toll rises to 46 Dehradun/Tapovan: Eight bodies were recovered on Sunday from the flash flood-ravaged hydel project sites in Tapovan and Raini of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, taking the toll in the calamity to 46, even as search and rescue operations were intensified.

DEL18 UKD-DOG-WAITING One week after U'khand disaster: The mountains, the floods and a dog searching for its puppies Chamoli (Uttarakhand): It stands at a distance watching soundlessly as multiple teams work to reach those buried under mounds of debris and is sometimes heard breaking into howls of anguish -- a canine sentinel watching over the rescue mission in its search for its missing puppies. DES10 PB-CIVIC BODY-LD POLLING 37 pc polling till 12 noon for civic body elections in Punjab Chandigarh: Around 37 per cent polling was registered till 12 noon on Sunday for the civic body elections in Punjab, officials said.

DES17 UP-FARMER-SUICIDE Farmer hangs himself over inflated power bill in UP's Aligarh Aligarh (UP): A 50-year-old farmer here hanged himself after allegedly being slapped by Electricity Department officials and served an inflated power bill, according to the victim's family.

DES18 UP-SUHELDEV PM Modi to launch projects to mark birth anniversary of Maharaja Suheldev Lucknow: Come elections, political parties remember the legacy of Maharaja Suheldev, who is said to have killed Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in the early 11th century.

