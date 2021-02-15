Left Menu

Odisha Congress activist dresses like Modi, asks people whether fuel prices have come down

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

A Congress activist inOdisha on Monday resorted to a unique way of protestingagainst fuel price rise by dressing like Prime MinisterNarendra Modi and going around on a bullock cart asking peoplewhether petrol prices have come down or not.

The protest was witnessed in Umerkote town inNabarangpur district during the Congress's six-hour state-widebandh against fuel price rise.

Loudspeakers in the Congress rally blared the recordedquestion from an old speech of Modi and the man with whitehair and beard enacted it by lip-syncing along with handgestures.

This unique way of protest amused residents of placesthrough which the rally traversed.

The district witnessed a complete bandh as a largenumber of Congress workers led by former parliamentarianPradip Majhi blocked roads.

All shops, schools and colleges were shut and vehiclesremained off the roads in the district.

