Left Menu

4 die, 1 ill after consuming country liquor in MP

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 14:24 IST
4 die, 1 ill after consuming country liquor in MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four people have died and one person has fallen ill after consuming country liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Monday.

Around 150 people had a party on February 9 at the place of one Shital Ahirwar (60) in Paretha village, about 55km from the district headquarters, Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma told PTI.

They bought liquor, named 'Dilse', from a shop located about 500 m away in neighboring Uttar Pradesh and consumed it, he said.

Ahirwar's son Hargovind (40) died on Friday, while he died on Saturday, the official said.

Besides, one Tulsidas Brar (42) and Shital Ahirwar'snephew Laluram Ahirwar (75) died on Sunday, he said, adding that all the deceased are Dalits.

Another 35-year-old man, who fell ill after consuming the liquor, was taken to Gwalior for treatment on Sunday night, he said.

''We have sent the viscera of the deceased and the liquor sample for tests,'' the police official said.

Asked if it was spurious liquor, the official said the investigation into the case so far suggests the liquor was not mixed (with other intoxicants) or locally brewed.

It was bought from a contractor's shop in UP, the official said.

Further probe into the case is underway, he added.

Last month, around 24 people died after consuming spurious liquor in the state's Morena district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada launches 58-nation initiative to stop arbitrary detentions

Canada on Monday launched a 58-nation initiative to stop countries from detaining foreign citizens for diplomatic leverage, a practice that Ottawa and Washington say China and others are using.Foreign ministers signed a non-binding declarat...

India-Japan partnership has central place in modernisation, development efforts: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Monday said a closer India-Japan partnership is most natural and has had a central place in Indias modernisation and development efforts. It has long been involved in expansion of our economic a...

End of lockdown? UK's Johnson mulls path out after 15 million vaccinated

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will judge this week how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown after vaccinating 15 million of its most vulnerable people, but the health minister said death and hospital admission numbers were still t...

HCL Tech inks pact with IIT Kanpur to strengthen capabilities in cybersecurity

HCL Technologies on Monday said it has inked an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur IITK to collaborate in the area of cybersecurity. As part of the pact, the IT company will work with C3iHub, a specialised cybersecurit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021