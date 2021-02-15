Gaganyaan is just the beginning! India plans to have sustained human presence in space

India plans to have a sustainedhuman presence in space and is coming out with a policyframework and a long-term roadmap.

The Department of Space (DoS) has envisaged a nationaleffort to meet the goal of successful demonstration of humanspaceflight capability and to achieve the vision of sustainedhuman presence in space.

India's maiden human spaceflight module 'Gaganyaan' willbe launched after the second unmanned mission planned in2022-23, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said last week.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanhas said the first unmanned launch is slated for December thisyear.

The DoS has now put up for public consultation on thewebsite of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO),which comes under the former, the draft ''Humans in SpacePolicy for India -- 2021'' and guidelines and procedures forits implementation.

DoS believes that given the collaborative nature of humanspaceflight due to its multi-disciplinary nature, it isessential to have a policy-framework, which not only fosterspartnerships but also addresses proliferation concerns andcompliance to existing policies, laws and treaties.

''Human-spaceflight programme needs to be sustained overlonger periods to deliver tangible benefits,'' according to thedraft.

Hence, it is essential that the policy enables sustainedpresence in low earth orbit and beyond through reliable,robust, safe and affordable means by undertaking appropriatecapacity building measures like collaborations, infrastructuredevelopment, facilities modernisation, technology developmentand human resource development.

This would also encourage new industries, create hightechnology jobs, enable socio-economic growth and furtherenhance India's stature and role in space, it was noted.

''The Humans in Space Policy aims for sustained humanpresence in space as an instrument for development, innovationand foster collaborations in alignment with nationalinterests'', the draft said.

Technological elements such as development of human ratedlaunch vehicle, environmental control and life support system,crew escape system, deceleration system, crew selection andtraining and development of human centric products shall beundertaken by the DoS, utilising expertise of ISRO, nationalresearch institutions, academia, industry and others.

A long-term road map for sustained human presence in lowearth orbit (LEO) and undertaking exploration missions beyondit would be defined. ''DoS/ISRO shall encourage start-ups andindustries through suitable mechanism.

Mechanism shall be established to explore spinoffopportunities and their development for societal benefits'',according to the draft.

DoS/ISRO shall establish a comprehensive criterion forscreening and selection of crew members. For initial missions,pilots from Indian Armed forces will be inducted as crewmembers, it was stated.

