Tsunami not expected after 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Vanuatu - PTWC

A tsunami was not expected after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Tuesday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The U.S. Geological Survey pegged the quake at a magnitude of 6.2 with a depth of about 10 km, after having initially reported a magnitude of 6.7.

