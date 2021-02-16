Left Menu

Tsunami not expected after 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Vanuatu - PTWC

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 07:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 07:33 IST
A tsunami was not expected after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Tuesday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The U.S. Geological Survey pegged the quake at a magnitude of 6.2 with a depth of about 10 km, after having initially reported a magnitude of 6.7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

