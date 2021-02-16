Science News Roundup: NASA rover faces 'seven minutes of terror' before landing on Mars

Science News Roundup: NASA rover faces 'seven minutes of terror' before landing on MarsReuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:27 IST
NASA rover faces 'seven minutes of terror' before landing on Mars
When NASA's Mars rover Perseverance, a robotic astrobiology lab packed inside a space capsule, hits the final stretch of its seven-month journey from Earth this week, it is set to emit a radio alert as it streaks into the thin Martian atmosphere. By the time that signal reaches mission managers some 127 million miles (204 million km) away at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles, Perseverance will already have landed on the Red Planet - hopefully in one piece.
