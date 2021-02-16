Left Menu

Unscientific cutting of Himalayan soil causing disasters: Former GSI official

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:14 IST
Unscientific cutting of Himalayan soil causing disasters: Former GSI official
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Unscientific cutting of Himalayan soil by infrastructure projects is disrupting the fragile ecology of the region and causing disasters, warned a former official of the Geological Survey of India on Tuesday. Former additional director general of GSI Tribhuwan Singh Pangti, who was associated with the now demolished Rishiganga hydroelectric project for initial two years as a geologist, said the hydroelectric companies working in the Himalayas have no knowledge of land formation of the region due to which all projects are causing natural disasters.

''Separating layers of Himalayan soil with big machines without knowing fully about its characteristics is doing grievous harm to the region,'' he said.

''If these companies want to work in the Himalayan region they need to acquire knowledge of geological susceptibility, geo hazards and glaciological studies from some known Himalayan experts before initiating any hydroelectric project in the region,'' Pangti told PTI.

The state government needs to form a high powered committee of experts to advise on matters of all infrastructure projects in the Himalayan region, he said.

''If such an expert committee is not formed, projects being installed in the fragile Himalayan region are bound to invite natural calamities in the future which may even be bigger than the recent flash flood in Rishiganga,'' Pangti said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five dead in new Ebola outbreak in Guinea

Guinea has recorded up to 10 suspected cases of Ebola and five people have died since the start of a new outbreak of the deadly virus in the southeast of the West African nation, medical authorities said on Tuesday. Guineas ministry of heal...

Left wing student group protests against Disha Ravi's arrest

The Left-wing All India Students Association AISA staged a protest at the Delhi Police headquarters here on Tuesday against the arrest of Bangalore-based environment activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit case.The members of AISA from Jawaharla...

Four detected with South Africa strain of SARS-COV-2 in India in January; all travellers, contacts have been tested and quarantined: Govt.

Four detected with South Africa strain of SARS-COV-2 in India in January all travellers, contacts have been tested and quarantined Govt....

NATO to agree larger Iraq training force as violence rises

NATO defence ministers are set to expand the military alliances training mission in Iraq once the coronavirus pandemic eases, senior officials and diplomats said, potentially cementing a broader role for the Atlantic alliance in the Middle ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021