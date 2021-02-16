Left Menu

UP CM inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 60 crores.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:30 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 60 crores.

Adityanath launched three projects and laid foundation stone of one project, including beautification of three ghats on the bank of the Rapti river, officials said.

''Rs 60 crore projects, including Rs 28 crore for Mahayogi Guru Gorakshnath Ghat, Rs 15.6 crore for construction of Sri Ram snan ghat, and Rs 5 crore to be spend on Mukteshwar ghat and rest for roads,'' a senior official said. The chief minister on the occasion announced opening of the Gorakhpur Zoo from next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

