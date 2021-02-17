Quake of magnitude 5.0 strikes near Greek town of Nafpaktos

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck early on Wednesday near the Greek seaside town of Nafpaktos on the north shore of the Corinthian Gulf, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.

The quake hit 11 km (7 miles) southeast of the town at a depth of 6.0 km (4 miles) at 0336 GMT.

There were no immediate reports of damage, the fire department said.

