Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Centre of Excellence on Marine Biotechnology in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:18 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Centre of Excellence on Marine Biotechnology in Odisha
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought the personal intervention of Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan in setting up of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Marine Biotechnology at Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), here to preserve Odisha'sdelicate marine ecosystem.

In a letter to the Union science and technology minister on Tuesday, Pradhan said, the state's coastline provides employment to millions and has been at the centre of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a marine-led BlueEconomy.

Blue Economy covers all ocean-related activities, including direct and indirect supporting activities required for functioning of the sector, while adjusting the costs of environmental damage and ecological imbalance caused due to exploitation of ocean resources for consumption.

Noting that Odisha's long and beautiful coastline has been one of the hallmarks of the state for centuries, Pradhan said, it provides sustenance and employment to millions who are engaged in pisciculture and fishing, travel tourism, and trade and logistics.

World-famous sites like Puri Jagannath Temple, KonarkSun temple, Chilika Lake and Bhitarkanika National Park form the backbone of Odishas tourism and allied industry, Pradhan, who hails from the state, said.

''Projects like the expansion and development of Paradip Port, IOCL Paradip refinery, Paradip Smart Port city, development of Dhamra LNG Terminal, DighaGopalpur coastal highway and development of fishing harbours at Paradip and Balasore will unlock the true potential for marine-led economic growth in Odisha and eastern India,'' the letter said.

Mentioning that PM Modi has reiterated that such industrial economic growth must be balanced with ecological conservation, the Union minister said, ''It is essential to invest in the preservation of delicate marine ecosystems such as nesting sites of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles and mangrove ecosystems while developing novel approaches using marine biotechnology''.

ILS, Bhubaneswar, has been undertaking scientific research in this area with a proven body of publications and patents which have led to favourable outcomes for the management of local bio-resources, eco-conservation efforts and optimal marine resource utilisation, Pradhan said.

''Therefore, I seek your personal intervention in facilitating a CoE on Marine Biotechnology at ILS, Bhubaneswar,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gene variant inherited from Neanderthals decreases severe COVID-19 risk: Study

Half of all people outside Africa carry a gene variant inherited from Neanderthals that reduces the risk of needing intensive care for COVID-19 by 20 per cent, says a new study. In addition to risk factors such as old age and diabetes, the ...

The/Nudge CSI, State Street to announce $750,000 fund for non-profit startups in India

TheNudge Centre for Social Innovation CSI and NYSE-listed State Street Corporation on Wednesday announced a USD 750,000 fund about Rs 5.4 crore to incubate non-profit start-ups, with a technology focus, through a 3-year partnership.With a f...

Maha: Function halls under scanner amid rise in COVID-19 cases

In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, local authorities have been instructed to crackdown on function halls where the number of guests are beyond the permissible limits, an official said on Wednesday.According to the police...

Despite being a victim, I had to stand in court as accused: Priya Ramani after acquittal in defamation case

Journalist Priya Ramani, who was on Wednesday acquitted by a court here in a criminal defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar against her, said that despite being a victim, she had to stand in the court as an accused. Speaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021