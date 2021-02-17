Assam rocked

Assam rockedPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:56 IST
An earthquake measuring 4.7shook Sonitpur district of Assam and Guwahati at 5.54 pm onWednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
There is no report of any loss of life or damagereported so far, police said.
People rushed outdoors in fear after the quake.
The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of ten kmlocated on latitude 26.71 degrees north and longitude 92.63degrees east in Tezpur area of Sonitpur district, the NCSsaid.
