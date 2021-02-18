Magnitude 5.6 quake hits southwest Iran, no fatalities reported yet -TV

Magnitude 5.6 quake hits southwest Iran, no fatalities reported yet -TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 00:34 IST
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck southwest Iran on Wednesday, Iran's state TV said, without reporting casualties or damage from the quake.
Iranian state media said it struck near the town of Sisakht. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chris Reese)
