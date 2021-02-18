Left Menu

Delhi govt disburses Rs 3.18 cr to 488 construction workers under various welfare schemes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Thursday disbursed Rs 3.18 crore to 488 construction workers under various welfare schemes.

Deputy Chief Minister and Labour minister Manish Sisodia handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries at an event held at the Delhi Secretariat here.

''It is the duty of a government to provide support to those in need. Delhi government is committed to streamlining claim disbursal for the workers,'' Sisodia said.

The Deputy CM reviewed and eased the grant-giving process for construction workers registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, said a government statement.

The beneficiaries included 181 construction workers who received claims under the maternity scheme, 131 under the education scheme, 53 under the death and funeral scheme and 51 under the pension scheme, it said.

''Every construction worker of Delhi should have the confidence that my government stands with them in the times of need. People of Delhi should have that level of trust in the government,'' said Sisodia. Applicants to the schemes need to call the number 1076. Afterward, an official from the department pays a home visit to complete documentation process for registration.

Once registered, applicants can receive approximately Rs 35,000-Rs 51,000 for marriage of daughter or son; Rs 1,00,000 for disabilities; Rs 500- Rs 10,000 for education; Rs 3,000 monthly for pension; Rs 2,00,000 for death due to accident; Rs 1,00,000 for death due to natural causes; Rs 10,000 for final rites; Rs 2000- Rs 10,000 for healthcare and Rs 30,000 for maternal healthcare.

Urging workers to disseminate information about the schemes, Sisodia said, ''It is the key focus of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to extend help and hope to those who are not privileged. The politics of Delhi government is the politics of work.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

