Left Menu

Correcting historical mistake of neglecting Assam, its development our priority: PM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:03 IST
Correcting historical mistake of neglecting Assam, its development our priority: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modiasserted on Thursday that his government is correcting the''historical mistake'' of neglecting Assam, and the state'sdevelopment is its priority.

Modi also said BJP's double engine governments at theCentre and in Assam reduced geographical and culturaldistances between the state and rest of the country.

''Prior to Independence, Assam enjoyed a high per-capita income but since 1947, its development was neglected.

Correcting the historical mistake of neglecting Assam hadbegun with former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, and nowit has gained strength with the BJP government taking itsdevelopment as a priority,'' he said.

The PM virtually launched the Rs 3,231-crore 'MahabahuBrahmaputra' project on Thursday, which includes theconstruction of inland water terminal at Jogighopa and touristjetties at Pandu, Jogighopa, Neamati and Biswanat ghat.

Modi said developing waterway connectivity as part ofthe project will provide an alternative route to connect thenortheast with other parts of India and neighbouringcountries.

''The Brahmaputra is not just a river, it is themanifestation of the great saga of the north east's ethnicdiversity and the region's harmonious co-existence.

''Along the banks of this mighty river, grew theculture and civilisation of Assam... over the years, manythings have changed but what has not is the Brahmaputra'scountless blessings in the form of diverse religious, societaland cultural influences on different ethnic communities livingon both banks of this river,'' Modi said.

This river is, in fact, the nerve-centre of thestate's possibility, potentiality and prosperity, he said.

However, Modi said the irony is that instead ofconsidering the Brahmaputra as 'Assam's Pride', sinceIndependence, the river was treated as 'Assam's Sorrow' due tofloods and erosion caused by it.

''Our government since coming to power made sincereattempts to realise Brahmaputras innumerable blessings,'' thePM said.

He also laid the foundation of the country's longestriver bridge of 19 km from Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari inMeghalaya at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore, and the 8-kmJorhat-Majuli bridge.

The prime minister laid the foundation of the Rs 350-crore North East Data Centre at Guwahati, too, along with thee-portals PANI and CAR-D for ease of doing business.

Developing connectivity through roadways, railways,airways and inland waterways will help realise the aspirationsof the people of Assam and make the region the growth centreof the country, he said.

Efforts are underway to make the state and thenortheast the hub of cultural and business relations withother East Asian countries, Modi said.

He said it is painful to note that Assam, which wasamong the highest revenue-paying states during the British eraand the fifth most prosperous state at the time ofIndependence, had to depend so heavily on grants and subsidiesof the central government during the subsequent years.

The traditional trade routes got disrupted afterIndependence and this adversely affected the economy, alongwith poor governance and mismanagement, the prime ministersaid.

''Our government is committed to change the dismalscenario and transform this neglected region of the past...,''he asserted.

Modi also highlighted the government's focussedattention for the development of Majuli, the country's largestriver island, and said the government was committed topreserve Majuli's unique culture, iecology and protect it fromerosion and connect it with the mainland.

The PM said he was happy to say that there is aremarkable change in Majuli -- be it road infrastructure,healthcare facilities, academic opportunities or governance,''change is visible everywhere in the island''.

He added that work on the India-Bangladesh protocolroute across the Hooghly River to connect the Brahmaputra andthe Barak River has been initiated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal Guv calls for NIA probe into blast that injured minister

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Thursday called for an NIA investigation into theblast that grievously injured state minister Jakir Hossain andseveral others at a railway station in Murshidabad.Condemning the incident, the governor,...

Brussels condemns Slovenian premier's criticism of reporter

The European Commission on Thursday condemned Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansas criticism of a reporter who wrote a piece suggesting that media freedom was under pressure in his country, a member of the European Union.In a tweet, Jansa ...

Swans bask in warm waters from Ukrainian nuclear plant during winter freeze

Dozens of swans have flocked to a reservoir in western Ukraine this winter, evading snow and ice to enjoy the warm waters discharged from a nearby nuclear power plant.Scientists say the birds migrate from all over Ukraine and elsewhere in e...

AUCTION ACTION: Explaining the insane bids of Morris, Maxwell, Meredith, Richardson

Glenn Maxwells price again raised eye brows, Chris Morris forced franchises to break the bank and Indian fans will be vociferously googling Riley Merediths credentials while trying to figure out how Jhye Richardson swooped a nearly 2 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021