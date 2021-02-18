Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:43 IST
Delhi govt study says average households saving up to Rs 2,464 per month by availing its schemes
Representative Image Image Credit: "In order to have an amiable and teaching-learning conducive environment in the school, it is indispensable that they must be free from bullying and ragging. There must be a respectful relationship among students, school administration and families," an official order. (Wikimedia)

A study by the Delhi government has showed that average households save up to Rs 2,464 per month by availing its different schemes, including free electricity and water supply, officials said here.

The study undertaken by the Planning department showed that a household is saving Rs 715 due to zero or subsidised power bills, Rs 693 on treatment in government hospitals, Rs 554 on free public education and Rs 255 on water bills in a month on an average, a senior officer of the department said.

Also, the households in the city are saving Rs 247 due to free public bus rides for women passengers, he said.

The survey covered 3,450 households availing subsidies under various schemes of the Delhi government. The respondents comprised around 300 residents from unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters, re-settlement colonies, planned colonies and planned housing societies in each of the 11 districts.

The sample survey was conducted in March last year, and the findings were recently made public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

