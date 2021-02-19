Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.25 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwill pay a one-day visit to poll-bound Puducherry on February25, the BJP's Puducherry unit said on Friday.

MDS7 KL-PM-PROJECTS PM launches key power, urban projects in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi onFriday dedicated to the nation the 320 KV Pugalur-Thrissurpower transmission project, built at a cost of Rs 5,070 crore,to facilitate transfer of power from the western region andhelp meet the growth in load in Kerala.

MES6 KA-RESERVATION-CM Reservation demands: Govt discussing modalitiesregarding way forward: CM Bengaluru: The Karnataka government was discussingmodalities on the way forward following demands by variouscommunities in the state to revise the existing reservation,Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday.PTI SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)