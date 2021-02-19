Left Menu

Woman killed, man injured in two separate leopard attacks in Uttarakhand

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:32 IST
A woman was killed and a man injured in two separate leopard attacks in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, forest officials said on Friday.

Kalavati Devi, 46, of Kaprigaon village of Dewal Thal area was dragged away by a leopard when she was working in the compound of her house, said Puran Singh Deopa, range officer of Didihat.

Villagers found her half-eaten body around half a kilometre from her house on Friday, he said.

In the second incident which also took place in the Pithoragarh forest division, 57-year-old Rajendra Singh Mehta was attacked by a leopard when he was going to Thal market on Thursday morning.

The leopard fled into the forest after people raised an alarm. Mehta sustained injuries on his neck and back, Deopa said.

He is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is out of danger, the officer said.

Locals demanded that the leopard be killed.

A social worker, Jagdish Kumar, said panic has gripped the area after these two attacks within the last 24 hours.

''Even after the forest department killed a leopard in Rin Bichul village of Dewal Thal last month, leopard attacks have not been controlled,'' he said.

Sub-divisional officer, Pithoragarh forest division, Navin Pant said cages are being installed in the area to trap the leopard.

