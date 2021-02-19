PM launches slew of projects in poll bound Kerala, says India is giving great importance to solar energy

Launching a slew ofprojects in the power and urban sectors in poll-bound Kerala,Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is devotinggreat importance to solar energy to ensure a stronger fightagainst climate change and also connect the country's farmerswith the solar sector.

Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundationstone of key projects in the southern state via videoconference, Modi said in the last six years, India's solarenergy capacity has gone up 13 times.

The projects inaugurated included the 320 KV Pugalur-Thrissur power transmission project, built at a cost of Rs5,070 crore,to facilitate transfer of power from the westernregion and help meet the growth in load in Kerala.

He noted that India has also brought the worldtogether to the international solar alliance.

''India is devoting great importance to solarenergy.Our gains in solar energy ensure: A stronger fightagainst climate change.A boost to our entrepreneurs.'' His statement on climate change and the efforts by thecountry to drastically cut carbon emissions came on a day theUnited States officially rejoined the Paris climate accord,giving a boost to the global fight against climate change.

''Work is also underway to connect our hardworkingfarmers with the solar sector - make our Annadatas (farmers)also Urjadatas,'' Modi said in a bid to highlight hisgovernment's commitment to link the country's vast farmingsector with green energy amid farmers' protest against the newfarm laws brought by his government.

''Under PM Kusum Yojana, over 20 lakh solar powerpumps are being given to farmers,'' he said.

Reaching out to the people of Kerala, where assemblyelections are due in April-May, Modi said ''development andgood governance does not know caste, creed, race, gender,religion or language.'' Quoting Kerala's great Malayalam poet Kumaranasan whohad written ''I am not asking your caste, sister, I ask forwater, I am thirsty'', Modi said development is for everyoneand this is the essence of ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, SabkaVishwas.'' ''Development is our aim, Development is our religion.

I seek the support of the people of Kerala so that we can moveforward to realise the shared vision of togetherness anddevelopment,'' he said.

Modi also remembered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj onhis birth anniversary, saying the Maratha king's life hasinspired people across India.

Modi said Shivaji gave emphasis on Swarajya, wherethe fruits of development reach all sections of society.

He said Shivaji had built a strong Navy and workedhard for coastal development and welfare of fishermen and theGovernment is continuing his vision.

''India is on the way to becoming Atma Nirbhar in thedefence sector.There have been path-breaking reforms indefence, and space sectors.These efforts will createopportunities for so many talented Indian youngsters.'' Modi said the country is investing in the 'BlueEconomy' (sustainable use of ocean resources for economicgrowth).

''Our efforts for fishermen communities are based onmore credit, increased technology, top quality infrastructureand supportive government policies. Government policies willensure India becomes a hub for seafood exports,'' the PrimeMinister said.

Describing cities in the country as engines of growthand power houses of innovation, Modi said cities are seeingthree encouraging trends including technological development,favourable demographic dividend and increasing domesticdemand.

Talking about Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and UrbanTransformation (AMRUT) to improve urban infrastructure, hesaid the initiative is helping cities expand and upgrade theirwastewater treatment infrastructure.

Earlier, the prime minister dedicated to the nationthe 320 KV Pugalur-Thrissur power transmission project,besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of somekey projects in power and urban sectors in the state.

The projects inaugurated included the 50 MW KasaragodSolar Power Project, developed under the National Solar EnergyMission and the much-awaited 75 MLD (million litres per day)Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara near here under the AMRUTMission.

Modi laid the foundation stones of the IntegratedCommand and Control Centre and Smart Roads Project, both inThiruvananthapuram.

Built at a cost of Rs 5,070 crore, the Pugalur (TamilNadu)-Thrissur (Kerala) power transmission project is aVoltage Source Convertor (VSC) based High Voltage DirectCurrent (HVDC) Project and has India''s first HVDC linkfeaturing state-of-the-art VSC technology.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor ArifMohammed Khan, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and R KSingh and state ministers attended the virtually organisedfunction.PTI LGK RRT TGB BNBN BN

