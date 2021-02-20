Left Menu

Traditional PR cannot be shunned ever: Book

Public relations may have become savvier with the growing need of the hour but traditional PR cannot be shunned ever, argues a new book.Little Joys of Communication by PR professional Ritu Bararia is a compilation of articles she has written over a period of time, pertaining to this vital component for every corporate house and every brand.Public relations are here to stay as they are ever-evolving with time and have become savvier with the growing need of the hour, she says.Of course, storytelling and image-building will still remain constant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:04 IST
Traditional PR cannot be shunned ever: Book
Image Credit:

Public relations may have become savvier with the growing need of the hour but traditional PR cannot be shunned ever, argues a new book.

''Little Joys of Communication'' by PR professional Ritu Bararia is a compilation of articles she has written over a period of time, pertaining to this vital component for every corporate house and every brand.

Public relations are here to stay as they are ever-evolving with time and have become savvier with the growing need of the hour, she says.

''Of course, storytelling and image-building will still remain constant. But organizations need to be armed with data as a basis of dependable and influential stories in order to rise above the competition,'' she writes.

According to Bararia, traditional PR, however, cannot be shunned ever. ''So in future, there needs to be an amalgamation of traditional with modern. This is a sure shot winner.'' The book, published by Notionpress.com, talks about the traditional PR and communication practices that existed a couple of decades ago and how they have transformed and evolved over a period of time, and why it is essential to implement a mix of both.

Although communication is a serious business, it can create a lot of joy if done rightly and with integrity, the author says.

The book details various types of communication, what all communication entails, the challenges faced by communicators, how communication can be improved upon, and the varied mediums of communication present in modern times.

Bararia says that these are exciting times for PR, with so much to learn from the ''revolution of sorts'' that is taking place.

''There is a lot of focus on visual content - Instagram, Facebook, short videos, and Pinterest. This is the future of PR,'' she says.

The author finds it a positive sign that the majority of brands turn up to social media for publicity and promotions as a marketing context.

But she rues that a lot of corporate houses do not understand the correct usage of social media.

''Many brands view social media primarily as a means to market their products and services to followers. What they do not realize is that this approach is not very effective, and in fact proves to be detrimental to a brand's image,'' Bararia writes.

She suggests social media should be used primarily as a public relations tool.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK ministry confirms second HQ outside London in historic move

In what has been dubbed a historic move, the UK government on Saturday confirmed that it will create a second headquarters outside London for its housing ministry in the city of Wolverhampton in central England.The new HQ will have at least...

Lander and rover of China’s lunar probe switched to dormant mode: report

The lander and the rover of Chinas Change-4 lunar probe have been switched to dormant mode for the lunar night due to lack of solar power, a media report said on Saturday.Chinas Change-4 lunar rover scripted history on January 3, 2019 when ...

CSR should not be legally mandated, philanthropy must come from within: Azim Premji

IT czar and philanthropist Azim Premji on Saturday said companies should not be legally mandated to engage in corporate social responsibility CSR as such contributions to society need to come from within.Premji, who donated Rs 7,904 crore i...

Stalemate continues in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement issues

The stalemate continued in the Odisha Assembly for the third consecutive day of the budget session on Saturday as the opposition BJP and the Congress created a ruckus in the House over alleged irregularities in the process of paddy procurem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021