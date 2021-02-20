Left Menu

PM to lay foundation stone of Rs 2000 cr highways project in Pondy on Feb 25

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwill lay the foundation stone of four-lane highwaysprojectworth Rs 2,000 crore during his visit to poll-boundPuducherry on February 25.

According to official sources, the project would coverKaraikal district on the Villupuram to Nagapattinam highways.

The Prime Minister would also lay foundations of Rs 491crore campus of Karaikal branch of the JIPMER and a minor portworth Rs 44 crore being developed under Sagar Mala schemehere.

He would also declare open the reconstructed structure ofPuducherry Municipal office (Mairie), which had been raised ata cost of Rs 14.83 crores under Coastal Disaster RiskReduction Project.

The building was earlier slated for inauguration onFebruary 11.

The PM would unveil all these projects at the A P J AbdulKalam Convention Centre in JIPMER campus through videoconference mode.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal toldreporters that Modi would address a public meeting herehereafter participating in the government functions at JIPMER.

Noting that the Prime Minister's visit was important, healleged that the Congress government has done nothing for thedevelopment of Puducherry.

On the coming assembly elections, he asserted that theBJP led alliance was poised to register a historic win in thepolls.

''Our focus would be on development of Puducherry postelections and to provide employment to the youth,'' he added.

PTI COR ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

