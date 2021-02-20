Left Menu

NSS donates Rs 7 lakh for construction of Ram temple

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 20-02-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 21:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Nair Service Society(NSS), an outfit of Kerala's forward Nair community, hascontributed Rs 7 lakh towards the construction of the RamTemple at Ayodhya, NSS sources said.

It was a voluntary contribution made as part ofprotection of faith, they said.

In a Facebook post, BJP state president K Surendrancongratulated the NSS for making the contribution towardstemple construction.

