NSS donates Rs 7 lakh for construction of Ram temple

The Nair Service Society(NSS), an outfit of Kerala's forward Nair community, hascontributed Rs 7 lakh towards the construction of the RamTemple at Ayodhya, NSS sources said.

It was a voluntary contribution made as part ofprotection of faith, they said.

In a Facebook post, BJP state president K Surendrancongratulated the NSS for making the contribution towardstemple construction.

