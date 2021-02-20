Left Menu

Study reveals new drug therapy for leukemia patients

A clinical study by the scientists of McMaster University claims to have taken an early step towards drug therapy for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:17 IST
Study reveals new drug therapy for leukemia patients
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A clinical study by the scientists of McMaster University claims to have taken an early step towards drug therapy for acute myeloid leukemia patients. During the research published in the Cell Reports Medicine journal, the team discovered that for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients, there is a dopamine receptor pathway that becomes abnormally activated in the cancer stem cells. This inspired the clinical investigation of a dopamine receptor-inhibiting drug thioridazine as a new therapy for patients, and their focus on adult AML has revealed encouraging results.

AML is a particularly deadly cancer that starts with a DNA mutation in the blood stem cells of the bone marrow that produce too many infection-fighting white blood cells. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, about 21% of people diagnosed with AML will survive at least five years. "We have successfully understood the mechanism by which the drug benefited patients, and we are using this information to develop a new, more tolerable formulation of the drug that is likely to work in some of the patients," said senior author of the paper Mick Bhatia, a professor of biochemistry and biomedical sciences at McMaster. He also holds the Canada Research Chair in Human Stem Cell Biology.

Bhatia said the team has continued to carefully analyze and further refine their therapeutic approach and results of the initial trial. "Together, these achievements highlight the importance of the new paradigm of that issues impacting patients can be taken to the lab bench and solutions back to patients. These "bed to the bench, and back to bed" approaches and partnerships to advance novel therapeutics Canadians suffering from cancer," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GDA raises cost of houses under PMAY

The Ghaziabad Development Authority on Saturday enhanced the cost of new houses to be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in the district.The new houses under the PMAY will now cost Rs 6 lakh instead of Rs 4.5 lakh, GDA Vice-Chairman ...

AASU announces protest programme during PM's Feb 22 visit

All Assam Students Union AASU on Saturday announced that it will hold agitations duringPrime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the state on February22 to protest against his governments alleged failure toimplement Clause 6 of the Assam Accor...

Shivpal Yadav meets AIMIM chief Owaisi

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Singh Yadav here on Saturday had a meeting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Both leaders were in the district to attend the wedding of AIMIM state president Shaukat Alis daughter. Besides attendin...

TMC protests against petroleum products price hike

TMC on Saturday staged a protestmarch against the continuous hike in the prices of petroleumproducts across the country.Party supporters marched from Jadavpur to Hazracrossing to mark their opposition to the spiralling prices ofpetrol, dies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021