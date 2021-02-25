Left Menu

No proposal to reduce tax on petrol, diesel: UP govt

Replying to Samajwadi Party SP member Narendra Verma during the question hour in the state Assembly, Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana said, There is no proposal under consideration to reduce tax on petrol and diesel in view of the resources and financial requirements for improving health facilities and other developmental works keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, consumers in Uttar Pradesh are getting diesel at a lower price than the states of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Punjab and Uttarakhand, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:36 IST
No proposal to reduce tax on petrol, diesel: UP govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

There is no proposal to reduce tax on petrol and diesel as revenue is needed to ensure betterment of health services and other development works due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday. Replying to Samajwadi Party (SP) member Narendra Verma during the question hour in the state Assembly, Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana said, ''There is no proposal under consideration to reduce tax on petrol and diesel in view of the resources and financial requirements for improving health facilities and other developmental works keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.'' Currently, consumers in Uttar Pradesh are getting diesel at a lower price than the states of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Punjab and Uttarakhand, he said. Similarly, petrol is available at lower prices here as compared to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Orissa, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, he added. About the decrease in LPG prices, the minister said since the Goods and Services Tax (GST) came in force on July 1, 2017, the state has no right to reduce the tax. It is for the GST council to decide on it, he said. The opposition Congress and SP staged a walkout, saying the government was ''anti-farmers, anti-women, and anti-common man''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hitachi Launches Super Exciting Range of New-Age Room Air Conditioners in India

Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited, the joint venture Company of Johnson Controls Inc, U.S.A and Hitachi Appliances, Japan and one of the Indias most selling air-conditioner brand has recently launched its latest range of new-age Room A...

Hazare Trophy: Uttarakhand, Assam register hat-trick of wins in Plate group

Uttarakhand thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets to register their third consecutive win in the Plate group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Thursday. Assam also joined Uttarakhand on 12 points, outplaying Nagaland by 84 runs in an...

Merck to buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics for $1.85 bln

Merck Co Inc said on Thursday it would buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics Inc for about 1.85 billion in cash, to expand its portfolio of drugs that target autoimmune diseases.The 60-per-share deal represents about 134 premium to Pandi...

BJP MP's son and independent MLA Sharath Bachegowda extends outside support to Cong in Karnataka

BJP MPs son and Independent MLA Sharath Bachegowda on Thursday announced his outside support to the Congress in Karnataka, and will be an associate member of the party in the Legislative Assembly.Sharath, 37, son of BJP Member of Parliament...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021