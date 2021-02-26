Left Menu

Study finds maternal instincts lead to social life of bees

The maternal care of offspring is one of the behavioural drivers that has led some bee species to have an ever-expanding social life over the history of evolution, new research out of York University has found.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:42 IST
Study finds maternal instincts lead to social life of bees
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The maternal care of offspring is one of the behavioural drivers that has led some bee species to have an ever-expanding social life over the history of evolution, new research out of York University has found. The research was published today in the Nature journal, Communications Biology.

By virtue of being in a social group, the genome itself may respond by selecting more social rather than non-social genes. The behaviour and social environment come first, setting the stage for future molecular evolution. In addition, the researchers have found that a similar genetic evolution happened independently in different species at different times, suggesting there is a unifying principle leading to the same social trait.

"There seems to be something about sociality specifically that is driving the genome to evolve in this way. It's a very interesting finding previously reported only in ants and honeybees," says lead researcher Associate Professor Sandra Rehan of the Faculty of Science. Rehan and her team looked at 16 different bee species across three different independent origins of eusociality - the transition from solitary to social life where bees or other species live in a multigenerational group cooperatively caring for offspring in which there is a reproductive division of labour.

They also sequenced the genome of six of the carpenter bee species - one from North America, three from Australia, one from Japan and another from Kenya - to find out how sociability effects genome evolution. They found that caring for the species' young in a group has in many cases led to the selection of social rather than non-social gene regulation. "When we see the rise of queens and workers in complex sociality, we tend to see a rise of more complex genomic signatures, rates of evolution in the genome, but also the complexity of the structure of the genomes," says Rehan. "We know so little about how sociality evolves." Most bees are solitary, but some, like honeybees and carpenter bees, have transitioned to being social. Overall, though, sociality is relatively rare in the animal kingdom, and in bees.

"We are trying to understand how life evolved from simple to complex. We're mostly interested in how they got there. By studying these kinds of intermediatory groups and simple societies, we really can ask that question empirically," says Rehan. "It gives us a window into the evolution of complexity and behaviour broadly. We can study it very practically in insects and bees because they show remarkable diversity in behaviour, but it gives us insights into all animals, including ourselves." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow the law of the jungle.An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes ...

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...

Boeing CEO asked to testify in crash litigation, lawmakers demand FAA release records

Relatives of victims of a Boeing Co 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia that occurred five months after an Indonesian Lion Air disaster are stepping up pressure on the American planemaker and the federal government, according to a court filing and a ...

EXCLUSIVE-European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments

Senior officials from Europe have urged the World Banks management to expand its climate change strategy to exclude investments in oil- and coal-related projects around the world, and gradually phase out investment in natural gas projects, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021