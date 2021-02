Spanish report calls for killing of more than 850 cattle on pariah ship

More than 850 cows that spent months aboard a ship in what an animal rights activist believes were "hellish" conditions should be killed, according to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians seen by Reuters. The Karim Allah docked at the southeastern Spanish port of Cartagena on Thursday after wandering for over two months through the Mediterranean, struggling to find a buyer for its cattle.

The beasts were rejected by several countries over fears they had bovine bluetongue virus. The insect-borne virus causes lameness and haemorrhaging among cattle. Bluetongue does not affect humans. The veterinarians' report concluded that the animals had suffered from the lengthy journey. Some of them were unwell and not fit for transport outside of the European Union, nor should they be allowed in the EU. Euthanasia would be the best solution for their health and welfare, it said.

The report did not say if the cattle had bluetongue disease. The Agriculture Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It said earlier on Friday that it would take appropriate decisions after analysing information from the inspection.

Miquel Masramon, a lawyer representing the ship owner, Talia Shipping Line, said the animals were privately tested for bluetongue but samples were impounded by authorities late on Thursday. The ship is registered in Lebanon, according to VesselFinder. The vessel left Cartagena to deliver the cattle to Turkey. But authorities there blocked the shipment and suspended live animal imports from Spain, fearing bluetongue infection.

That rejection turned the ship into an international pariah. Several countries refused it entry even to replenish animal feed and forcing the cows to go several days with just water. The cows likely have severe health problems after their "hellish" crossing, said animal rights activist Silvia Barquero, director of the Igualdad Animal NGO.

"What has happened to the waste produced by all these animals for two months? We are sure they are in unacceptable sanitary conditions," Barquero told Reuters. The Agriculture Ministry's experts counted 864 animals alive on board. Twenty-two cows died at sea, with two corpses still aboard. The remains of the others that died were chopped up and thrown overboard during the journey, the report said.

Ownership of the cattle is unclear. The exporter, World Trade, said it is not responsible because it sold the animals, Masramon said. Reuters has been unable to reach World Trade for comment. A second ship, the ElBeik, also set sail from Spain in December with a cargo of nearly 1,800 cows. It is currently moored off the Turkish Cypriot port of Famagusta. ($1 = 0.82 euros)

