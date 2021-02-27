Gujarat: Tremor of 3.1 magnitudes recorded in Surat

A 3.1 magnitude tremor was recorded in Gujarat's Surat early on Saturday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

The tremor was recorded at 4.35 am with its epicenter located 29 km north-northeast of Surat in south Gujarat, the Gandhinagar-based institute said.

Advertisement

No casualty or damage to property was reported due to it, the district administration said.

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 15 km, and it was felt in Surat city and the nearby areas, the institute added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)