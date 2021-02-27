Left Menu

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir on Saturday brought back cold wave- like conditions in the valley where the day temperature for the past week was several degrees higher than normal for this time of the year, officials said.Fresh snowfall was reported from most parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-02-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 13:53 IST
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir brings back cold wave-like conditions
File photo. Image Credit: IANS

Fresh snowfall was reported from most parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

Fresh snowfall was reported from most parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said. Macchia and Z-Gali areas in remote Kupwara district recorded snow between one foot to 18 inches, while places like Gulmarg, Baramulla, and Sonamarg recorded up to seven inches of snow, they said.

Srinagar has been witnessing rainfall since Friday night, followed by sleet and brief snowfall on Saturday.

The precipitation has brought down the day temperature by several degrees. While the maximum temperature on Friday was 15 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature was 3.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature over the past week has been six to seven degrees above normal for this time of the year.

The weatherman has forecast improvement in weather from Sunday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

