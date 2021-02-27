Left Menu

Mercury settles at 17.8 deg Celsius in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 19:53 IST
Palam and Ridge areas recorded maximum temperatures at 30.6 degrees Celsius and 32.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, five degrees above the season's average, the MeT Department said. The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.7 degrees Celsius.

Palam and Ridge areas recorded maximum temperatures at 30.6 degrees Celsius and 32.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The MeT department predicted a clear sky for Sunday with mist in the morning.

''The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 30 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively,'' it said.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'poor' category and the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 201, the realtime data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' SAFAR, the overall air quality of Delhi has improved.

It said that increased surface wind speed, higher temperature, and higher boundary layer heights are influencing AQI positively.

''The winter fury appears to be over but now Delhi air will start getting influenced by mineral dust and the immediate issue is the transport of dust from dry desert regions of Rajasthan under the influence of induced cyclonic circulation and increased wind speed," SAFAR said.

It said an increase in mineral dust contribution is expected in the coming days.

Hence, the AQI is likely to deteriorate in the next two days in spite of good ventilation and favourable local weather parameters, it added.

