Justice Siddharth Mridul nominated as member of NLU's governing council

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 13:36 IST
Justice Siddharth Mridul nominated as member of NLU's governing council
Justice Siddharth Mridul of the Delhi High Court has been nominated as a member of the governing council of the National Law University hereby Chief Justice D N Patel.

Justice Mridul has been nominated for the post for a period up to June 29, 2023, with immediate effect.

The Delhi High Court Chief Justice, who is also Chancellor of the National Law University (NLU), Delhi issued a notification on February 26 nominating Justice Mridul as a member of the Governing Council of NLU.

Justice Mridul has been nominated pursuant to the elevation of Justice Hima Kohli as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Hyderabad.

The Governing Council of NLU, Delhi is the supreme authority of the University to take all the crucial decisions relating to administration.

Justice Mridul was designated as a senior advocate in May 2006 and was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008, and as a permanent judge on May 26, 2009.

Justice Mridul worked as a member of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) for two terms 1992-1998 and 1998 to 2003. He also served as a member of the Disciplinary Committee and as Honorary Secretary of the Bar Council of Delhi.

While he was practising as an advocate, he was appointed by the high court as a member in various committees to go into the issues of rehabilitation of children after the abolition of child labour, illegal construction in contravention of municipal bye-laws and member of the committee constituted to suggest, supervise and implement measures for the efficient and hygienic functioning of the Safdarjung Hospital here.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

