Two avalanches hit Kashmir; no loss of life reported

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-02-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 18:41 IST
Two avalanches hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara and Ganderbal districts on Sunday but there was no loss of life, officials said.

An avalanche occurred on Chowkibal-Tangdhar Road in north Kashmir's Kupwara district around 11:45 am, they said.

The officials said another avalanche occurred near Army Convoy Ground in Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district in the afternoon.

However, there was no loss of life in both the incidents, they said.

