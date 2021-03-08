Left Menu

3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 13:05 IST
3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS in a tweet said that the earthquake occurred at 10:20 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 08-03-2021, 10:20:43 IST, Lat: 32.92 & Long: 75.88, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

