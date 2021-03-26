More than 300 poachers arrested in Gujarat in over two years

More than 300 poachers were arrested in Gujarat for hunting scheduled animals, reptiles, and birds in over two years, the state government told the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Responding to an unstarred question by Congress MLA C J Chavda, state forest minister Ganpat Vasava said a total of 336 poachers, including 11 hunter gangs, were arrested between April 2018 and September 2020 in Gujarat.

The action was taken against the accused under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, he said.

At least nine lions, eight leopards, 86 blue bulls, one crocodile, nine pythons, 17 turtles, three monkeys, etc were killed by poachers, he said.

In a related written reply, the minister informed the House that 17 people had been killed and 120 injured in attacks by wild animals between 2019 and 2020.

As many as 23 people were arrested for poaching migratory birds at Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary, one of India's largest wetland bird sanctuaries located in Ahmedabad district, he said, adding that two poachers are absconding.

