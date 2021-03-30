Left Menu

Jammu Municipal Corporation officer demoted for not taking action against illegal constructions

An enforcement inspector in the Jammu Municipal Corporation JMC was demoted to the rank of sanitary inspector after an inquiry found him guilty of not taking action against illegal constructions in his area of jurisdiction here, an official said.

30-03-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An enforcement inspector in the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) was demoted to the rank of sanitary inspector after an inquiry found him guilty of not taking action against illegal constructions in his area of jurisdiction here, an official said. A complaint regarding unreported illegal constructions was received against the then enforcement inspector, ward number 68 and an inquiry was ordered by JMC Commissioner Avny Lavasa, who is also the disciplinary authority, he said. The official said the inquiry proved that constructions were taking place in the area of jurisdiction of the enforcement inspector without obtaining prior approval from the JMC. In view of dereliction of duty on part of the official and considering the serious nature of the misconduct, the disciplinary authority has imposed punishment of reduction in the rank of the charged officer from enforcement inspector to sanitary inspector with immediate effect with further stoppage of three increments, he said.

Meanwhile, the JMC commissioner appealed to peopl to avoid undertaking illegal constructions and get their building plans approved from the corporation.

''The online service is available for applying building permission at the door steps of applicants,'' she said, adding that the JMC is committed to taking strict step to ensure high standards of conduct are followed by its officials in the best interest of the corporation.

