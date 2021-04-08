Left Menu

Astronomers discover dozen quasars warped by naturally occurring cosmic 'lens'

This rare discovery increases the number of known quasars or quads by about 25 per cent and can help determine the expansion rate of the universe and help address other mysteries.Quadruply imaged quasars are rare, and the first quadruple image was discovered in 1985.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:30 IST
Astronomers discover dozen quasars warped by naturally occurring cosmic 'lens'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A group of astronomers have discovered a dozen quasars that have been warped by a naturally occurring cosmic ''lens'' and split into four similar images. Quasars are extremely luminous cores of distant galaxies that are powered by supermassive black holes. This rare discovery increases the number of known quasars or quads by about 25 per cent and can help determine the expansion rate of the universe and help address other mysteries.

Quadruply imaged quasars are rare, and the first quadruple image was discovered in 1985. Over the past four decades, astronomers had found about fifty of these ''quadruply imaged quasars'' or quads for short, which occur when the gravity of a massive galaxy that happens to sit in front of a quasar splits its single image into four, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said.

The study by Gaia Gravitational Lenses Working Group (GraL) of astronomers, which included scientists from Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital, an institute of the DST, spanning only a year and a half, demonstrates the power of machine-learning to assist astronomers in their search for these cosmic jewels. The study has been accepted for publication in 'The Astrophysical Journal', the DST said.

''The quads are gold mines for all sorts of questions. They can help determine the expansion rate of the universe and help address other mysteries, such as dark matter and quasar 'central engines','' said Daniel Stern, lead author of the new study and a research scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory USA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Countries worldwide hit new records for virus cases, deaths

Nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, and the disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check.In the United States, Michigan has averaged more than 7,00...

West Virginia's Manchin, flexing political muscle, leaves U.S. Democrats in lurch

Congressional Democrats trying to advance President Joe Bidens 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan were left wondering on Thursday whether one of their own, Senator Joe Manchin, might revolt if the party tries to act without Republican buy-in....

Petrobras natural gas hikes seen enduring even as shares dip

Petroleo Brasileiro SA is unlikely to be able to back away from a 39 hike in natural gas prices slammed by Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro, sources close to the company said, pointing to the durability of existing contracts with distributo...

Russian force on Ukraine border larger than any time since 2014, U.S. says

Russia has more troops on Ukraines eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and backed separatist territory seizures, and the United States is concerned by growing Russian aggressions, the White House said on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021