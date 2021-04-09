Left Menu

Paris goals still ‘long way off’, says President of UN climate conference

The world is “a long way off” from meeting the goals of the landmark Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the President of the crucial upcoming UN climate conference, COP26, said on Thursday.

For Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, COP26 represents an opportunity to put nature at the heart of the climate fight. Image Credit: ANI

British politician Alok Sharma was speaking during a global discussion on the 'green' transition in sectors such as energy, transport and food systems, held as part of the 2021 Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Oceans are warming, storms are intensifying, and yet we are a long way off meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement", he told the virtual meeting. "Unless we act now, the human, the economic and environmental cost will dwarf anything that humanity has seen before."

John Kerry: Last chance to get serious

COP26, which will be held this November in Glasgow, Scotland, aims to accelerate action towards the Paris treaty goals, which centre around limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels by curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, called the conference "the last best opportunity we have to get real and serious." He particularly urged developed countries to step up efforts to reduce emissions.

"It is essential we raise ambition; we make Glasgow the next step in defining not what we're willing to do but what we really need to do in order to be able to get the job done."

Prince William: Invest in nature

For Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, COP26 represents an opportunity to put nature at the heart of the climate fight. He called for banks to invest in nature, noting that spending so far has been minimal.

"We cannot recover sustainably from coronavirus, eradicate global poverty, achieve net-zero emissions, or adapt to climate change, without investing in nature", he said.

UN envoy on energy for all

Energy access must also be part of the green transition, according to Damilola Ogunbiyi, Chief Executive Officer at Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), a UN partner.

Globally, nearly 800 million people do not have access to electricity, while 2.8 billion lack access to clean cooking sources, she said, which is equivalent to the populations of Africa, Europe and China combined.

To change their lives, she recommended that governments focus on policies in the areas of promoting renewable and sustainable energy, and on ease of doing business and regulations. Again, financing here is needed, together with commitment.

"We all see that globally when we come together, just the amazing work we can do, and the COVID vaccine is a perfect example", said Ms Ogunbiyi, who is also the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All.

"We literally have to have a COVID vaccine response to help a lot of developing countries because it's not that they don't want to transition, or they don't want to do the right thing. It's a fact that if you do need to transition, there is a lot of funding that is needed.

