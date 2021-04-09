Left Menu

Holidaying at Mars or colonizing it just out of curiosity

With several national space agencies and commercial companies focused on Mars, a human presence on the red planet is more than likely to be established in the coming decades.

Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Randomly, the plans for a human mission on Mars have been proposed as a first step towards any settlement effort on the planet, but no human has set foot on the planet yet. The hypothetical colonization of Mars received the interest of public space agencies and private companies.

The human curiosity, the potential of humans to provide more in-depth observational research than unmanned rovers are the reasons for the interest in the colonization of Mars. The atmospheric pressure on Mars is well below the Armstrong limit where people can survive without pressure combinations. The atmosphere is toxic because it consists mainly of carbon dioxide (95% carbon dioxide, 3% nitrogen, 1.6% argon, and tracks totaling less than 0.4% of other gases, including oxygen). This thin atmosphere does not filter ultraviolet sunlight, which causes instability of molecular bonds between the atoms.

Mars has a world magnetosphere smaller than Earth because it has lost its internal dynamo, which significantly weakens the magnetosphere. A three-year exposure to these levels would exceed the safety limits currently adopted by NASA. The risk of developing cancer due to radiation exposure after a Mars mission may be twice as high as scientists previously thought. The construction of underground dwellings (possibly in Martian lava tubes) would significantly reduce the exposure of settlers to radiation. Mars has a surface gravity of 0.38 times that of Earth, and the density of its atmosphere is about 0.6% of that on Earth. The effect of long-term displacements in interplanetary space is unknown, but scientists believe that there is an additional 1-19% risk for men dying from cancer due to radiation.

Some early indications are towards developing local resources for Martian consumption, such as water and/or ice for the survival of humans on the planet. A source of currently known Martian minerals is metal iron in the form of iron-nickel meteorites. The solar sun (the amount of solar radiation that reaches Mars) is about 42% of that of the Earth since Mars is about 52% more further from the Sun compared to earth.

The 1967 United Nations Treaty on Outer Space had determined that no country could claim space or its inhabitants. Laws and culture on Mars will probably be very different from those on Earth. The colonization of Mars is defended by several non-governmental groups for various reasons and with various proposals. Finnish astrophysicist Pekka Janhunen said humans could live in giant orbs floating in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter by 2026. The Finnish scientist predicted a disk-shaped habitat with thousands of cylindrical structures, each housing more than 50,000 people. Residents will be able to extract resources from Ceres 600 miles below and drag them with "space elevators" The basis of international space law, established primarily by the Outer Space Treaty, remains the framework in which humans will engage with Mars.

