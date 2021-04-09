Maha: Fire at residential building in Thane; 20 rescued

A fire broke out in the electrical duct of a residential building on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday afternoon, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

At least 20 occupants of the building were rescued from the premises when the blaze erupted around 12 pm, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The fire brigade was pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control within an hour, he said.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

