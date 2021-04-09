Left Menu

Maha: Fire at residential building in Thane; 20 rescued

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:00 IST
Maha: Fire at residential building in Thane; 20 rescued
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in the electrical duct of a residential building on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday afternoon, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

At least 20 occupants of the building were rescued from the premises when the blaze erupted around 12 pm, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The fire brigade was pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control within an hour, he said.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain asks public not to gather at royal residences following Prince Philip death

Britains government asked the public not to gather outside or lay flowers at royal residences following the death of Prince Philip.Although this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at Royal ...

Myanmar junta says protests are dwindling as at least 10 reported killed by troops

Myanmars junta said on Friday that a protest campaign against its rule was dwindling since people wanted peace and that it would hold elections within two years, the first timeframe it has given for a return to democracy since its Feb. 1 co...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. producer inflation firms in March as prices increase broadly

U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in March, resulting in the largest annual gain in 9-12 years, likely marking the start of higher inflation as the economy reopens amid an improved public health environment and massive gover...

CM playing 'fixed match' with Centre: SAD on Punjab's decision to implement DBT for farmers

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of keeping farmers and arhatiyas in the dark on the Centres direct bank transfer DBT scheme and said he was playing a fixed match with the Modi dispensation.Sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021