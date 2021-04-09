Left Menu

Non-uniformity of Himalayas could result in significantly large earthquake events, says study

Scientists have found that the Himalayas are not uniform and assume different physical and mechanical properties in different directions - a property present in crystals called anisotropy which could result in significantly large earthquake events in the Himalayas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 19:50 IST
Non-uniformity of Himalayas could result in significantly large earthquake events, says study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have found that the Himalayas are not uniform and assume different physical and mechanical properties in different directions - a property present in crystals called anisotropy which could result in significantly large earthquake events in the Himalayas. The northwestern region of India, an area covering Garhwal and Himachal Pradesh, has been hit by four destructive moderate to great earthquakes since the beginning of the 20th century -- the Kangra earthquake of 1905, the Kinnaur earthquake of 1975, the Uttarkashi earthquake of 1991, and the Chamoli earthquake of 1999.

A Science and Technology Ministry release said that these seismic activities manifest large-scale subsurface deformation and weak zones, underlining the need for deeper insights into the ongoing deformation beneath these tectonically unstable zones. Researchers from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), Dehradun and the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur used the data from WIHG to show that the northwest Himalayan region exhibits a peculiar characteristic present in crystals.

The release said the joint study using seismic waves from 167 earthquakes recorded by 20 broadband seismic stations deployed in the Western Himalaya suggested that the major contribution of the anisotropy is mainly because the strain induced by the Indo-Eurasia collision (going on since 50 million years) and deformation due to the collision is found to be larger in the crust than in the upper mantle. It has been recently published in 2020 in the Journal 'Lithosphere (GSA)', the release said.

"The inhomogeneity along the Himalayas influences the stressing rate because of variation in the geometry of the Main Himalayan Thrust (MHT) system, and it controls the rupture size during the earthquake," the release said. It said this lack of homogenous physical and mechanical properties of the Himalayas could help explore new perspectives about deformations taking place at the Himalaya-Tibet crustal belt involved in the formation of the Himalayan mountains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit records; earnings season jitters cap gains

The SP 500 and the Dow climbed to record highs on Friday, buoyed in part by gains in growth stocks, but gains were muted ahead of the start of quarterly earnings season next week.Growth names have found their footing over the past two weeks...

World Bank says to commit $2 bln to vaccines in developing countries by end-April

The World Bank Group will have committed 2 billion in financing by the end of April for COVID-19 vaccine purchases, development and manufacturing in some 40 developing countries, countries on this effort, World Bank Managing Director of Ope...

Pakistan says bodies found of 16 miners missing since 2011

Pakistani police said they found a mass grave on Friday containing the bodies of 16 coal miners who went missing in the countrys northwest a decade ago and were believed abducted by militants. The miners went missing in 2011 while on their ...

Matheran street named after official who helmed garbage plan

The Matheran Municipal Council has named a street after a civic official currently attached to Thane districts Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation for his stellar work when he was part of the former.KDMC Ramdas Kokare had been instrument...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021