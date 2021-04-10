Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Chilean scientists unearth skunk and more

It all but ruled out the possibility it had leaked from a laboratory. Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; bar opening event linked to 46 COVID-19 cases The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 02:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Chilean scientists unearth skunk and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins - with or without China

A joint China-World Health Organization (WHO) study into COVID-19 has provided no credible answers about how the pandemic began, and more rigorous investigations are required - with or without Beijing's involvement, a group of international scientists and researchers said on Wednesday. The joint study, released last week, said the likeliest transmission route for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, involved bats and other wildlife. It all but ruled out the possibility it had leaked from a laboratory.

Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; bar opening event linked to 46 COVID-19 cases

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Vaccinating adults appears to protect children as well

Beast of five teeth: Chilean scientists unearth skunk that walked among dinosaurs

A fossil of a skunk-like mammal that lived during the age of dinosaurs has been discovered in Chilean Patagonia, adding further proof to recent evidence that mammals roamed that part of South America a lot earlier than previously thought. A part of the creature's fossilized jawbone with five teeth attached were discovered close to the famous Torres del Paine national park.

Shrinking sea meadows store more carbon than forests. Scientists are racing to track what's left

Hundreds of miles from the nearest shore, ribbon-like fronds flutter in the ocean currents sweeping across an underwater mountain plateau the size of Switzerland. A remote-powered camera glides through the sunlit, turquoise waters of this corner of the western Indian Ocean, capturing rare footage of what scientists believe is the world's largest seagrass meadow.

China begins construction of its fifth rocket launch site

A port city in eastern China has launched an ambitious plan to build the country's fifth rocket launch site, under a longer-term goal to ramp up space infrastructure to meet the demands of an expected boom in commercial missions. An engineering company in eastern Zhejiang province won a tender on April 1 to construct the launch pad in Ningbo city, as well as a section of the command centre and an assembly and testing facility, according to a document posted on the website of the Ningbo Free Trade Zone.

Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months; lung transplant can save some COVID-19 survivors

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months

Bulgarian cave remains reveal surprises about earliest Homo sapiens in Europe

DNA extracted from remains found in a Bulgarian cave of three people who lived roughly 45,000 years ago is revealing surprises about some of the first Homo sapiens populations to venture into Europe, including extensive interbreeding with Neanderthals and genetic links to present-day East Asians. Scientists said on Wednesday they sequenced the genomes of these three individuals - all males - using DNA obtained from a molar and bone fragments discovered in Bacho Kiro Cave near the town of Dryanovo, as well as one female who lived roughly 35,000 years ago at the same site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

India records 1,52,879 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day surge

In the highest single-day spike, India reported more than 1.52 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. This is the fifth consecutive day when more than one lakh cases have been reported in the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, the...

Late goals hurt Man City, boost Liverpool in Premier League

One stoppage-time goal slowed Manchester Citys march to the Premier League title.Another ignited Liverpools push for the Champions League qualification positions.A day of dramatic finishes in Englands top flight began with City losing 2-1 t...

M&M to invest Rs 3,000 cr on electric vehicle business in next 3 years

Mahindra Mahindra Ltd will put in fresh investments to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore on its electric vehicles business in the next three years, while it looks for more alliances and partnerships in the vertical, according to a top company off...

What Indian tourists will find when they return to Singapore

With vaccinations against the COVID-19 well underway around the world, many are hoping that leisure and regular business travel will soon resume.According to government data compiled by the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021