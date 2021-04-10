Left Menu

Study finds quick morning reflection could make for a better leader

A new study held by the University of Florida has found that starting your day by thinking about what kind of leader you want to be can make you more effective at work.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:09 IST
Study finds quick morning reflection could make for a better leader
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study held by the University of Florida has found that starting your day by thinking about what kind of leader you want to be can make you more effective at work. "It's as simple as taking a few moments in the morning while you're drinking your coffee to reflect on who you want to be as a leader," said Remy Jennings, a doctoral student in the University of Florida's Warrington College of Business, who authored the study in the journal Personnel Psychology with UF management professor Klodiana Lanaj.

When study participants took that step, they were more likely to report helping co-workers and providing strategic vision than on days they didn't do the morning reflection. They also felt more leaderlike on those days, perceiving more power and influence in the office. The effects also extended to aspiring leaders.

"Leadership is really challenging, so a lot of people are hesitant to tackle leadership roles or assignments," Lanaj said. "Reflecting a few minutes in the morning really makes a difference." And unlike being given extra responsibility or leading a team project, a morning reflection is under the employee's control.

"They're not dependent on their organisation to provide formal opportunities. They don't have to wait until they have that title that says they're a leader to take on leadership in their work," Jennings said. Want to try a morning leadership boost? some of the prompts recommended by the researchers are as follows:-What are some of your proudest leadership moments? What qualities do you have that make you a good leader, or will in the future? Think about who you aspire to be as a leader, then imagine everything has gone as well as it possibly could in this leadership role. What does that look like?

Other prompts include- What effect do you want to have on your employees? Do you want to motivate them? Inspire them? Identify and develop their talents? What skills or traits do you have that can help with those goals? Whether you're the boss or on your way up the ladder, "this is a tool to be more effective at work." Lanaj said. "Just a few minutes can entirely change your focus for the rest of your day." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

ED raids in Telangana including against ex-minister's kin

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it conducted raids in Telangana, including against the son-in-law of former state minister late Nayani Narsimha Reddy, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged fraud in the I...

Shakib and Sunil are no different: Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan on Saturday backed under-fire all-rounder Sunil Narine to deliver in the ongoing IPL and said the Trinidadian is no different from their latest acquisition, Shakib-Al-Hasan.His exploits with the bat...

IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs DC

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad c Dhawan b Chris Woakes 5 Faf du Plessis lbw b Avesh Khan 0 Moeen Ali c Dhawan b Ashwin 36 Suresh Raina run out ...

Funeral for UK's Prince Philip to be held on April 17, Harry plans to attend

The funeral service for Prince Philip, the husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth, will be held on April 17, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday, confirming that Prince Harry was planning to attend. The service for Philip, who died aged 99 on F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021