Reuters Science News SummaryReuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
UAE selects first Arab woman for astronaut training
The United Arab Emirates has selected the first Arab woman to train as an astronaut, as the Gulf country rapidly expands into the space sector to diversify its economy. Emirati national Nora al-Matrooshi, a 27-year-old mechanical engineering graduate currently working at Abu Dhabi's National Petroleum Construction Company, will join NASA's 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class in the United States.
