PTI | Mohali | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:54 IST
Punjab minister's brother elected mayor of Mohali municpal corporation
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's brother was elected mayor of the Mohali Municipal Corporation on Monday.

Besides Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, who was elected mayor, Amrik Singh Somal and Kuljeet Singh Bedi were elected senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the corporation respectively, officials said. In the polls held for 50-wards of the Mohali Municipal Corporation in February, the Congress had won 37 seats. Meanwhile, four-time Councillor Surinder Kumar Shinda on Monday was sworn in as the mayor of the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation. Parveen Saini and Ranjeet Chaudhary were elected senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor respectively, officials said. Shinda said he would leave no stone unturned in ensuring development of Hoshiarpur city. He said besides ongoing projects, new works would also be initiated.

Punjab Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu were present on the occasion. The ruling Congress in Punjab had swept the urban body polls that were held in February in the state. It had won Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Batala, Pathankot and Mohali corporations.

