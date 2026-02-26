Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan Takes Helm of Manipur Violence Inquiry

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry investigating violence in Manipur, replacing Justice Ajai Lamba, who resigned effective February 28.

According to a Ministry of Home Affairs order published in the gazette, Justice Chauhan will assume charge on March 1. The Commission of Inquiry was set up on June 4, 2023, to probe the ethnic violence that erupted following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organized in the hill districts, protesting against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The inquiry will assess any lapses or dereliction of duty by authorities and will examine the adequacy of measures taken to prevent and handle the violence, while also reviewing complaints from individuals or associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)