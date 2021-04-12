Navi Mumbai: 2 housing complexes, 9 work sites penalised

Two housing complexes in Navi Mumbai in Thane district were fined Rs 10,000 each for violating micro containment rules laid down in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a civic official said on Monday.

The buildings are in Ghansoli and Khoparkhairane, he added.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation official also said nine construction site managers were fined Rs 10,000 each for not getting workers there tested for the virus.

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation pro Sandeep Malavi said 72.82 per cent of the 4,499 beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment in 40 hospitals in the city were occupied.

