Tiger found dead in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-04-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 11:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A tiger was found dead in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Tuesday.

A patrolling team spotted the carcass on Monday in a shrub near the Janad river, located on the boundary of Gobratal and Badkhera beats of the reserve, BTR's field director Vincent Rahim said.

The feline was around 10 years old and apparently died about two days back, he said.

The carcass did not have any injury mark and there were also no signs of a territorial fight at the spot, he said, adding the cause of the death was not yet ascertained.

The carcass was disposed of as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) after the autopsy, and its samples were sent to a laboratory for an examination, he said.

The state has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, and Panna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

