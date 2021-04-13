Monsoon to be 'healthy normal' this year: Skymet

The Southwest monsoon, which brings more than 75 percent of the country's rainfall during June-September, will be normal this year, Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster said on Tuesday.

G P Sharma, President (Meteorology) of the Skymet Weather said the Long Period Average (LPA) of the rainfall during June to September will be 103 percent.

''That is the healthy normal,'' Sharma said.

He added that there is a 60 percent probability of a 'normal' monsoon and a 15 percent probability of 'above normal' rainfall. Monsoon in the range of 96-104 of the LPA is considered to be normal and 103 percent of the LPA is on the higher side of the normal range. Sharma said 2021 will be the third consecutive year of a good monsoon. The last two years have recorded above normal rainfall.

